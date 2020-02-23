From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 23, 1980
PULLMAN — Using some clutch shooting down the stretch, the Pomeroy High boys basketball team qualified for the Washington State Class B tournament by holding off St. John 58-57 Friday to capture the Southeast B district championship.
The Pirates will take a 22-game winning streak into Spokane Wednesday for its opening round game at the state tourney. The Pirates’ opponent in their initial game won’t be known until after a draw Sunday.
But the Pirates needed some cool-handed shooting to get there.
———
Preliminary work for the new Lewiston-Clarkston bridge has begun on the Lewiston side of the Snake River where bulldozers and heavy dump trucks are building an equipment and materials storage yard and a road to the yard.
On March 3, stripping of the land for the foundation of the abutment on the Clarkston side will begin, according to Bud R. Van Stone, a civil engineer who is in charge of the bridge project for the Army Corps of Engineers.
Already, the contractor, Guy F. Atkinson of South San Francisco, is developing a project headquarters on the Clarkston side in the vicinity of the old Nave house, recently razed by the Corps. The company holds the basic $15,065,109 contract.