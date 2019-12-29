From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 29, 1959
F.L. Steinbright, Seattle, general manager of Northern Pacific Railway Co. western operations, yesterday was elected president of Camas Prairie Railroad Co. for 1960.
Camas Prairie, an operating company founded 50 years ago by the NP and Union Pacific Railroad Co., reelected O.A. Hanson manager, T.K. Reed auditor and Harry Emerson treasurer during a directors’ meeting at Portland yesterday.
The presidency of the CPRR rotates between the two foster companies. D.F. Wengert, Portland, general manager of Union Pacific’s Northwest district, was president during 1959.
Steinbright has been western general manager since March of 1954.
———
A recommendation that a deep well be drilled at the end of Fourth Street was approved by the Lewiston City Council last night.
Water Commissioner Gifford Dundas and City Engineer Elmer Soniville, who have been studying test data to determine whether a shallow well would provide sufficient water, recommended a deep one.
They said tests by Midland Drilling Co. of Walla Walla showed no more than 350 to 400 gallons per minute could be expected from a shallow well. “That amount,” the two men said in a letter, “would help but does not allow for possible future demands.”