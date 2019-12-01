From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 1, 1979
Steve McCoy has been re-elected legislative chairman of District 2 of the Idaho Association of Counties, and Joe Leach has been named to the state board of directors.
Both are county commissioners, McCoy in Nez Perce and Leach in Lewis. The elected officers of the five north central district counties met Thursday at Lewiston. Paulene Bennett, the Nez Perce County assessor, was named alternate legislative chairman for the district, and Jim Beckman, Idaho County assessor, was named alternate to the state board.
The officials discussed the 1 percent initiative and planned a prelegislative session for Latah County officials.
———
A telephone survey intended to determine the need for a public transportation system in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will be conducted Wednesday and Thursday nights, Nez Perce County Commissioner Steve McCoy said Friday.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Central Labor Council agreed earlier to conduct the survey as a public service. McCoy is a member of the valley’s Public Transportation Technical Committee, which is studying the possibility of establishing some type of public transportation system at Lewiston.
He said Harold Newman, the Central Labor Council president, informed him that Diane Morton, of Coeur d’Alene, who works under contract with the Idaho Department of Transportation, will conduct a training session Tuesday for the volunteers who will conduct the survey. Possibly several hundred residents will be contacted during the two nights of telephoning, McCoy said. They will be asked whether they feel there is a need for a public transportation system, what they feel the needs are and their attitude toward it.