From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 1, 1978
A new Chevrolet dealership at Lewiston may be in the works with a request Friday to annex 20 acres of land in the Lewiston Orchards to the city of Lewiston.
Lewiston farmer Ralph Nichols applied for annexation of five lots at 10th Street and Warner Avenue just off Thain Road. The application at the city planner's office also contained the signature of John Pring, a grandson of the late O.P. Pring of Lewiston and son of Jack Pring, owner of Appleway Chevrolet at Opportunity in the Spokane suburbs.
A general commercial zoning designation has been requested for the Orchards site. The request will go before the city Planning and Zoning Commission on July 26, The commission will make a recommendation to the city council. The council must hold a hearing before making its decision. Annexation would be by council enactment of an ordinance.
---
OROFINO - Telephone users in the Orofino, Peck, Pierce and Weippe areas will taste the fruits of victory today as toll-free service between the communities goes into effect.
After years of contention between customers and General Telephone Co., the Idaho Public Utilities Commission ruled in May that the company must provide Extended Area Service, similar to that in the Lewiston-Clarkston area.
Concerned that the toll-free service might generate a call load too large for its current circuits to handle, General Telephone earlier in the week advertised in area papers asking residents to restrict their calls so that calls to emergency agencies are not impaired.