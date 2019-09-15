From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 15, 1959
COLTON — C.M. “Chris” Bush, steam traction enthusiast, will use a 22-horsepower Minneapolis strawburner to separate the wheat from the chaff at the 13th annual “old time threshing bee” at his farm 3 miles south of here Sunday.
He also will steam up three, possibly four, other ancient engines for the event. About 400 to 500 bushels of wheat will be threshed from grain already cut and placed in shocks at the farm.
An ardent collector of old-time machines, Busch now has 30 steam engines at the farm and about 20 still to be trucked here.
———
A check of automobile license plates showed that 75 percent of the cars parked adjacent to Roundup Park last weekend were from Nez Perce and Asotin counties.
The check was made during the three performances of the Lewiston Roundup to help directors of the Lewiston Roundup Association determine where their advertising dollars should go next year.
The other 25 percent of the autos were from north central Idaho or out-of-state. J.A. McArthur, a director, reported that 20 percent of the cars were from Latah, Garfield, Clearwater and Whitman counties.