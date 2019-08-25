From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 25, 1959
The Camas Prairie Railroad Co. began removing asphalt paving for track relocation at the Lewiston approach to the Interstate Bridge yesterday. E.E. Cash, maintenance supervisor for CPRR, said the project’s 12-man crew will need from a week to 10 days to finish the relocation.
Cash said that the completed project will make access to the bridge easier since the rails will no longer almost parallel the movement of westbound auto traffic. Traffic through the intersection will not be stopped at any time during the construction period, Cash said, but train movements will be curtailed for “two or three days.”
The project is part of state highway department resurfacing and lane relocation work to remove a traffic bottleneck at the approach. The city, during the railroad relocation, will lay conduit for new traffic light wiring.
———
Students at Jenifer Junior High School will have to get up a little earlier this year. Principal Harvie Walker reported yesterday that classes will begin at 8:45 a.m. until students are moved into the new building on Oct. 5, when the starting time will be 8:30 a.m.
The earlier rising will have compensations, however. Jenifer students will be able to leave school at 3:15 p.m. When the new building is ready, the closing time will be 3 p.m. Students at Sacajawea Junior High School will attend school from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Fees for junior high school students will be increased this fall to $7.50 per student. The 75 cent increase is a result of a higher high school activity fee, Clen Wallace, Sacajawea principal, said. Total fees for high school students will remain at $11.