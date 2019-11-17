From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 17, 1999
Sporting a sleek, contemporary exterior and a radically redesigned interior, the Lewis-Clark State College Student Union Building will be formally christened during a ceremony today.
Family members of Edward V. Williams, for whom the building and adjoining conference center are named, will join former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus, State Board of Education President Harold Davis, LCSC students and LCSC President James Hottois in rededicating the building.
Andrus will return to pay tribute to Williams during the rededication and will participate in a leadership seminar for LCSC student leaders in the Williams Conference Center Selway-Lochsa rooms.
ASOTIN — A proposed 12-space recreational vehicle park along the Snake River has received partial approval from Asotin County Commissioners.
The park would be about 20 miles south of Asotin near the Snake River at Heller Bar, next to a restaurant and cabins already at the site.
Although the portion of the permit that would allow the RV part of the park to be built has not yet been approved, the commission OK’d the rebuilding of walkways, docks and a boat ramp at the location, said Asotin County Planner Karst Riggers.