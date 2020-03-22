From the Lewiston Tribune
March 22, 2000
MOSCOW — Latah County commissioners have approved $100,000 as a county match to money they hope will be approved for building a paved trail from Moscow to Troy.
The Latah Trail Foundation, a private group, is raising money that would be added to the county’s match. The organization has raised $25,000 so far. Its goal is to raise $150,000.
———
Lewiston settled down after a rough start and surged past Moscow to stay undefeated, ruining the Bears’ season opener 14-8 Tuesday in Border League baseball action at Church Field.
Trailing 7-5 after three innings, the Bengals took control with a six-run flurry in the fourth and cruised to victory, improving to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league.
Neil Litchfield’s second triple of the game, a bases-loaded drive, keyed Lewiston’s fourth-inning rally. He finished with four RBI while Jim Schmidt drove in three runs with a 4-for-4 effort.