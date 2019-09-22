From the Lewiston Tribune of Sept. 22, 1979
UNIONTOWN — The Rev. Joseph M. Cataldo, that energetic sower of the seeds of Christianity, had a hand in the organization of St. Boniface parish of Uniontown that will observe its 100th anniversary Sunday. A modified recreation of the Feast of Corpus Christi procession, one of the most historic of the Roman Catholic traditions, will highlight the occasion.
The centennial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. by Lawrence H. Welsh, bishop of the Spokane diocese, assisted by the Rev. Clifford Hulings, the newly appointed pastor of St. Boniface.
After the centennial Mass and Corpus Christi procession a community picnic will be held at the Uniontown Community Building. A 100-year display of photographs of St. Boniface and parish members will be on display.
Gem State Airlines will be back at Moscow-Pullman airport in 1980, and maybe even sooner.
That was the word Friday from Justin Colin, the New York businessman who financed the fledgling airline and is now president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board.
Colin took over the controls last week from Tom D. Soumas Jr., the 25-year-old whiz kid who put the airline together over the course of five years. Soumas stepped aside as president to take on new challenges in the business, according to Colin.