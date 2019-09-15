From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 15, 1999
Communities Creating Connections, a nonprofit corporation for the education of entire communities, has two new directors after the resignation of Mary Beth Funk.
Jim May and Linwood Laughy, both of whom live along the Middle Fork of the Clearwater east of Kooskia, have taken over as co-directors.
The move to co-directors is a shift in the way the organization handles business, Laughy said. When Funk resigned, the committee began looking at what it needs — such as media releases, educational consulting and budgeting — Laughy and May saw their talents working in unison.
———
Union leader Phil Church of Lewiston, timber industry executive Bill Mulligan of Lewiston and Elk City School Principal Susie Borowicz have been appointed to an Idaho state group working for state management of federal lands.
The Idaho Land Board also appointed Boise County Commissioner John Foard, retired teacher Gerald Schroeder of Parma, Peregrine Fund Executive Director Jeff Celik and Boise attorneys Bob Maynard and William Meyers to the working group for the Federal Lands Task Force.
Maynard is a former U.S. Forest Service attorney, and Meyers is a former director of the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, according to Mark Snider, a spokesman for Gov. Dirk Kempthorne.