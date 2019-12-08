From the Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 8, 1999
Orofino-based School District 171 may become the first in north central Idaho to begin offering elementary school classes on a year-round schedule.
Superintendent Alan G. Felgenhauer said the idea is only in the initial planning stages, but the school board already has given its approval to begin investigating year-round schools and set up public meetings.
“We’re going to put together groups at each of our elementary schools with staff and parents and look at the feasibility,” Felgenhauer said Tuesday. “We just want to start discussing it. We’re anxious to see what the issues are.”
District 171 includes schools in Orofino, Cavendish, Grangemont, Peck, Weippe and Pierce.
———
The Nez Perce Tribe won approval from the Northwest Power Planning Council Tuesday to go ahead with an $8 million plan to build a complex of fish hatcheries in north central Idaho.
The approval ends nearly six months of controversy during which the tribe had to prove the project — known as supplementation and designed to recover threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead runs — would not harm the fish it aims to save.
In June the council’s independent scientific review panel recommended against funding the $30 million project, saying it lacked scientific merit. The tribe in turn accused the panel of conducting a sloppy review of the proposal and asked the council to disregard the recommendation.