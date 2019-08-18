From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 18, 1979
Construction will begin soon on a visitor center for the Nez Perce National Historical Park with the acceptance Friday of a $1.6 million bid from a Spokane firm.
The National Park Service accepted the bid of Coman Construction Co. for $1,572,265 to build the combined exhibition hall and storage vault. The park service will officially award the contract Tuesday.
A visitor center on a hill above Spalding and looking north and east over the hills and Clearwater River was part of the original plan for the park according to director Robert Morris. The park plan was designed for four specific sites: Spalding, Kamiah, Whitebird and Canoe Camp along the Clearwater River west of Orofino. Each site was to be developed, with headquarters at Spalding.
Idaho Gov. John Evans probably will sign a letter early next week settling the fate of the Steamboat Jean, a governor’s assistant says.
Les Leland, assistant press secretary, told the Tribune Evans was flying over forest fires late last week when the letter was laid on his desk. The governor is on vacation this week. The long-awaited letter transfers title and complete financial responsibility for the Jean to the state. The arrangement will keep the sternwheeler moored at Hells Gate Marina south of Lewiston, but sever ties to the Luna House Historical Society.