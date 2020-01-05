From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 5, 1960
All-time receipts from Lewiston’s parking meters rose by $46,946.45 during 1959, according to Lewiston’s City Clerk Austin Quane.
This brings to nearly half a million dollars the all-time total in pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters taken from the city’s meters since the first ones began operation April 28, 1940. A total of $488,011.24 has been collected so far, Quane’s records show.
Receipts for 1959 topped the meters’ yield during 1958 by $2,398.45 with much of the rise because of installation of additional meters last year, according to Quane.
———
The advisability of establishing a truck bypass along the Snake River Road will be added to topics to be discussed by the district state highway engineer and the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber directors added the topic to the agenda during a meeting last night. Date of the discussion has not been set.
Rex Humphery pointed out that when he was on the Clarkston City Council the river road was oiled and widened but that the council decided traffic was insufficient at that time to warrant a bypass. The county also improved its section of the road.