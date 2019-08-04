From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 4, 1979
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has been presented with an awkward situation by the people of Lenore and Gifford. Several residents in the two towns have petitioned the commission to provide toll-free service to Lewiston.
According to Mary Ann Johnson, Boise, deputy attorney general assigned to the commission staff, the board has granted several expanded service requests — the latest concerning Peck and Orofino.
What makes this case unusual is Lenore and Gifford are served by the Inland Telephone Company, while Lewiston is a customer of Pacific Northwest Bell.
———
LONG GROVE, Ill. — Clarkston’s Robin Walton achieved part of a lifelong dream Friday when she earned the approved players card that will allow her to play on the Ladies Professional Golf Tour.
Walton, a former Clarkston High, University of Arizona and University of Washington player, fired a final round 78 in the LPGA qualifying tournament to give her a 72-hole total of 312, 24-over-par.
The tournament was played at the Kemper Lakes Golf Course, near Chicago. The 6,200-yard layout plays to a par of 72 and is rated at 75 from the men’s tees, from which the women played.