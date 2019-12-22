From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 22, 1999
Many Lewiston residents won’t get a clearer, sharper TV picture and a bundle of new channels from AT&T Cable Services of Lewiston for Christmas.
In October AT&T, formerly TCI, predicted upgraded cable service for all of Lewiston by the week before Christmas.
“We’re shooting, hopefully not in our foot, for mid-February,” says Jerry Geidt, AT&T system manager in Lewiston.
He says the holidays are a cause for the delay in the installment of new fiber optic cable, with crews leaving to spend time with their families.
The Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday night approved rezoning of 193 acres of farmland in the Tammany Creek area south of Lewiston.
And a proposed motorcycle race track at the top of the Lewiston Hill also sparked controversy between neighbors and riders.
Farmland at the junction of Tammany Creek Road and Webb Cut Off Road may be sold in 5-acre parcels, the commission decided, after hearing testimony from the owners, Michele and Larry Buchanan.