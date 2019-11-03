From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 3, 1959
Fifty-one students in the first and eighth grades at St. Stanislaus School attended classes in the newly-completed school addition yesterday. Some 130 students in the other six grades attended classes in the four classrooms of the old building.
Until Friday the students had attended classes in two shifts this fall. Hot lunches will be served in the newly-remodeled cafeteria for the first time today, according to the school principal, Sister Lillian Joseph.
Not yet completed in the new addition are two meeting rooms and a multipurpose room. Contractors McKim-Kiser of Osburn will also finish the school’s playground area. Blacktopping was started on the grounds behind the school yesterday afternoon.
———
Crews will start moving extra bleacher seats into Lewiston’s Bengal Field today in preparation for Friday’s 62nd revival of the Lewiston Bengal-Clarkston Bantam high school football rivalry.
LHS Athletic Director Roy Smith said last night that the additional seats, being borrowed from Clarkston’s Adams Field, will increase the seating capacity for the game to about 3,000.
Smith said, he did not think the ticket sale really had started in earnest yet but said he expected to hear from the many agencies handling the tickets later this week, asking for more.