From the Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 15, 1999
OROFINO — The Orofino City Council will meet Dec. 29 to work out a proposal to build a new, enclosed city swimming pool.
The issue is money, according to city administrator Rick Laam.
The city council is examining the conceptual design of the pool and working with the engineer, Laam said.
———
Lewis-Clark State, the defending NAIA World Series champion, is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Coaches Association preseason baseball poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Warriors, 57-14 a season ago, won their 10th NAIA World Series championship since 1984 last May. They received 28 of 29 first-place votes and totaled 723 points, outpolling second-ranked Albertson College, of Caldwell, by 53 points. The Coyotes finished 50-19 last year and were runners-up to the Warriors in the World Series.
Oklahoma City, another 1999 NAIA World Series participant, is ranked third just 14 points behind Albertson. OCU received the other first-place vote.
Bellevue, Neb., a team the Warriors also defeated in the NAIA World Series last year, is fourth, followed by Dallas Baptist, Texas.