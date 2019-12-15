From the Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 15, 1959
Use of the Lewiston Junior High School gymnasium has been approved by the Lewiston Fire Department on condition that the school district do some remodeling, Superintendent C.L. Booth reported to the school board last night.
“We can do it a little later when we get time,” he said. It was suggested, he said, that several entrances to the gymnasium from other parts of the building be sealed off and another door to the outside installed.
Board Chairman George Henriksen said he was “not so worried about the fire risk as the kids playing around in the building.”
———
Lewiston radio station KOZE reported yesterday that it has affiliated with the American Broadcasting Co. The station has been broadcasting network programs since Friday.
This marks the return of network programs to Lewiston broadcasting after a lapse of about two years. Station KRLC ended its affiliation with Mutual Broadcasting System early in 1958.
It also marks the first time KOZE, established in 1955, has offered network programs and the first time ABC programs have been broadcast by a Lewiston station.