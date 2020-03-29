From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 29, 1980
PULLMAN — Ninety years of history now stand behind Washington State University, but Friday WSU President Glenn Terrell was looking ahead to the school’s next decade.
Terrell, WSU president since 1967, was highly cognizant that WSU’s next significant birthday will be its centennial. He told a birthday luncheon Friday that he wanted to give a “brief, but honest” assessment of where WSU is and where it is going.
———
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Dozens of massive explosions within Mount St. Helens sent mushroom-shaped clouds of steam, gas and volcanic debris soaring more than 20,000 feet above the Pacific Northwest Friday, while mud slides and avalanches rumbled down the sides of the almost 10,000-foot peak.
Despite the upswing of geologic tumult, Bob Christiansen of the U.S. Geological Survey said that “as of the moment,” the volcanic eruption in sparsely populated southwestern Washington “is not a major danger to anyone who observes the rules.”