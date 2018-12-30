From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 30, 1958
The first phase of the $125,000 remodeling program at the Lewis-Clark Hotel, a part estimated to cost about $50,000, is nearing completion, hotel Manager William Pattison said yesterday.
Pattison expects the work, which includes redecoration of the hotel’s rooms, corridors and lobby, will be done by Feb. 15. Included in the remodeling are 10 deluxe rooms, which Pattison says will be comparable to any hotel accommodation in the Northwest. The rooms will be on the fourth and fifth floors.
Workers have completed redecoration of the hotel’s second floor. When painting is done, new corridor carpeting will be laid throughout.
———
LENORE — Kenneth Johnston was elected president and a club name of 4-Leaf Clovers was chosen Monday night by 17 young people completing formation of a 4-H club.
Terry Bateman was named vice president of the new organization. Other officers include Karen Shoemaker, secretary; Jess Marie Rhoades, reporter; Randy Bateman, flag bearer; and Phillip Shoemaker, sergeant-at-arms.
Adult organization leaders are Wayne Maynard and Elton Ankney. Adult leaders for activities include Cliff Shoemaker, swine; Donald Johnston and George Cobaugh, beef; Wayne Maynard, sheep; Emery Bateman, electricity; and Mrs. Wayne Maynard and Mrs. James Roberts, home economics.