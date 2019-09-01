From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 1, 1959
PULLMAN — The grand old “C” in WSC takes a little upturn to the left Tuesday and rightly becomes a full-fledged “U.”
By the grace of curriculum and an act of the Legislature, Washington State College graduates to Washington State University and will be WSU forevermore.
The change recognizes officially what has long been fact, that WSC’s five separate colleges of learning — agriculture, veterinary medicine, sciences and arts, mineral technology and engineering, and home economics — make it a university.
———
Fifteen of the nation’s champion-caliber cowboys have included the Lewiston Roundup on their rodeo circuit travels this fall the Lewiston Roundup Association reported yesterday.
The list, supplied by the Rodeo Information Commission, includes the cowboys who are leading championship standings in steer wrestling and bull riding. Most of the cowboys have been here before.
Expected for the Sept. 11, 12 and 13 Roundup are Bob Wegner of Ponca City, Okla., the current leader in Brahma bull riding, and Harry Charters, Melba, Idaho, leader in steer wrestling. Wegner is currently ranked 11th in the all-around cowboy standings.