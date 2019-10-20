From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 20, 1999
WASHINGTON — Salmon recovery plans in the Pacific Northwest took a major hit Tuesday as House-Senate conferees agreed to slightly more than one-third of President Clinton’s funding request in a key spending bill.
The skimpy funding is clearly a setback for Northwest officials who were seeking additional money to implement the Endangered Species Act and the 1999 Pacific Salmon Treaty with Canada.
“If we’re not funded sufficiently to implement the ESA and the treaty, the likely result in the short term is going to be gridlock,” said Ric Ilgenfritz of the National Marine Fisheries Service in Seattle.
The funding amount is also a setback for lawmakers in the region, who have been laboring to boost salmon funding and who pride themselves on their ability to bring federal dollars back home.
———
Grace Church, wife of the late Idaho baseball coaching legend Dwight Church, said she’ll always have fond memories of what transpired on Aug. 14 at Hawks Memorial Stadium in Boise.
That was the day Dwight Church was officially inducted into the Idaho High School Baseball Hall of Fame.
“It was a wonderful and nice honor,” said Grace Church, who was accompanied that day by sons Dave and Dan, and daughter Dena Brigham.
Church, who died in 1994, was accorded “Coach of the Century” honors after a coaching career that spanned five decades and netted him 2,436 victories.