From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 26, 1960
Directors of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce yesterday resolved the chamber will raise “its share” of money needed to start work on a multipurpose fair building in Lewiston Orchards.
The resolution, adopted by the chamber at a general membership meeting at the Hotel Lewis-Clark, calls for appointment of a committee by chamber President Harold Uglem to determine how much money in the form of loans the chamber will raise to further the Nez Perce County Fair Buildings Inc. project.
A total of $140,000 in loaned funds and material is available to date for construction of the building, envisioned as a site for the annual Nez Perce County Fair and other activities, Gerald Storer, drive chairman for the nonprofit corporation, said.
———
Mrs. Dan Peer, of Culdesac, was appointed Nez Perce County Library service chairman yesterday by library district directors. They met at district headquarters, 533 Thain Road.
She will serve as liaison between the library district and the county parent-teacher associations in a program to increase use of library facilities.
Mrs. Carl A. Weholt, library trustee, will work with Mrs. Peer. Approval of the cooperative program was given last month by Mrs. Ted Hamilton, PTA District No. 2 vice president.