From the March 8, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — The proposed River of No Return Wilderness legislation will increase timber sales in the Nezperce National Forest by more than 6 million board feet, according to Forest Service estimates released this week in Washington.
The Nezperce National Forest is the big winner among the six national forests affected by the bill, sponsored by Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho. Timber sales in three of the six forests directly affected by the bill would increase, while sales in the other three would decrease.
The increase in the Nezperce National Forest, primarily located in Idaho County, comes at the expense of reductions in the Boise, Salmon and Challis national forests.
———
BOISE — Idaho guard Don Newman put another notch in his pistol Friday when he was named the Big Sky Conference’s Most Valuable Player for the 1980 basketball season.
Newman got a lot of the credit for Idaho’s turnaround 17-10 season, the school’s best record in 18 years and the first time the Vandals have ever gone to the Big Sky playoffs.
A native of New Orleans, he edged Weber State’s Bruce Collins for the award. The 6-foot 3-inch guard averaged more than 18 points per game, shot over 50 percent from the floor and teamed with freshman guard Brian Kellerman for the Big Sky’s best fast break this year.