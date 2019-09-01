From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 1, 1999
PULLMAN — A Springdale, Wash., man had the winning recipe in the 1999 National Lentil Festival Cook Off.
The top six cook-off recipes were prepared, and 200 festivalgoers judged the lentil recipes.
More than 30 recipes came in from all over the country.
Jeff Tetric’s Lentilchiladas was chosen this year’s top lentil recipe.
Second place was awarded to the Greek Lentil Salad submitted by Marilou Robinson of Portland, Ore.
———
Two adults and three children will be able to watch every NAIA World Series game for $80, Lewis-Clark State College announced Tuesday.
The school announced ticket prices for the 2000 national baseball tournament, scheduled for May 26 through June 2 at Harris Field.
A general admission tournament pass for one individual will be $30; a reserved grandstand seat for the entire tournament will be $45; seats on the first- and third-base sides are $55 for all 18 games and a three-day general admission family pass is $45.