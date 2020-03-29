From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 29, 1960
PULLMAN — Jay Eliason, Clarkston, has set a new all-time Pacific Northwest record in the rope climb with a time of 4.1 seconds.
The Washington State University senior and captain of the Cougar varsity gymnastics squad set his new mark last Saturday in successfully defending his PNW title in the rope climb at the intercollegiate championships at the University of Washington.
Eliason’s mark was a new meet record, new Edmundson Pavilion record at the Seattle school, and the fastest ever recorded in the Pacific Northwest by a collegian. Installation of curbing around traffic islands at the Lewiston approach to the Interstate Bridge began yesterday.
———
Laying of the precast concrete segments around the island areas in the intersection of Snake River Avenue, Main Street and First Street should be completed by noon tomorrow, George W. Knapp, a partner in Asphalt & Paving Co. of Lewiston, contractors for the project, said.
Traffic will not be impeded during the process, he added.
A seven-man crew yesterday completed enclosing of a major island separating Washington-bound from Lewiston-bound Snake River Avenue traffic.