From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 26, 1980
The Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club, 30 years old and refurbished in a $215,000 remodeling project, was rededicated Friday.
The 45-minute ceremony commemorated the club’s three founders in 1945 — the late Sheriffs L.A. “Bud” Huddleston and W.W. Hays and the late Deputy Sheriff Basil Wiggins. About 150 persons, ranging from kids to Lewiston-Clarkston Valley city and county officials, toured the Vollmer Park building after the ceremony.
———
If the Port of Lewiston doesn’t use taxpayer money to buy Roundup Park it could mean the end of port development, a port commissioner said Friday.
The 17-acre Roundup grounds is the last major piece of waterfront property left in the port area.
A group of senior citizens who have been critical of the port’s property tax levy Friday questioned port officials about the Roundup Park purchase, which is high on the port priority list. Why not leave it to a private developer to purchase, members of Banana Belt Senior Citizens wondered.