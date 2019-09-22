From the Lewiston Tribune of Sept. 22, 1999
The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s new artistic director is no stranger to area stages.
A selection panel decided Tuesday Daniel S. Emerich of Lewiston will replace Fred H. Scheibe, who retired in May after 35 years with the theatre.
“(Emerich) is a known commodity here in Lewiston,” said Mark C. Brigham, human resources manager for the city of Lewiston. “The panel, as well as the executive board for the Civic Theatre, felt he was the right fit.”
Brigham said the decision was difficult because all four finalists for the job were extremely well-qualified.
———
MOSCOW — Paradise Creek is getting a makeover funded by the Idaho Division of Environmental Quality.
The division awarded an Environmental Protection Agency grant of more than $1 million dollars to the Latah Soil and Water Conservation District that will be used over a two-year period to restore the watershed and reduce water pollution.
Improvements to the watershed have been worked on for the last four years, but the grant will allow more improvement, said Tom Lamar, executive director of the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute.