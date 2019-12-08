From the Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 8, 1959
Ninety-six years ago yesterday, Dec. 7, 1863, the first Idaho Territorial Legislature convened at Lewiston, the capital of the newly created territory.
It is believed that the lawmakers were first called to order in a frame building on the northwest corner of Third and C streets, a site now occupied by Skelton’s paint and floor coverings store.
This building was to serve as the Idaho capital for more than a year, until — under circumstances which still rankle many — the capital was spirited away to Boise under cover of darkness.
———
A two-way radio was installed yesterday on Clarkston’s new fire truck.
Tied into the radio are a public address system and the siren, the sound of which can be amplified. Radio calls received from the station also can be amplified during a fire, assuring that they will be heard.
The public address system can be used for a variety of purposes, including the directing of firemen and the handling of crowds.