From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 22, 1959
Large shipments of new automobiles are on the way to Lewiston dealers, a survey showed yesterday. Production lines were halted or curtailed because of the steel strike. It was at least temporarily ended by a federally invoked three-month cooling-off period.
Most dealers who sell cars affected by the strike reported sizeable shipments on the way, with the prospect that all orders unfilled to date will be filled by early next year, with the exception of certain special models.
Several dealers noted a slump in the number of orders for new cars and in sales of used automobiles in the area, apparently attributable to the general effect of the steel strike. One sales manager reported orders for new cars in the pre-Christmas season this year have been 75 percent below orders placed in the comparable period last year.
———
The year 1959 was one of growth in both building and enrollment for Lewiston public and parochial schools.
Most notable addition to existing school structures was the completion this fall of Jenifer Junior High School in the city and Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston Orchards. They were built at a total cost of $1.5 million.
Construction of a classroom addition and gymnasium was a major project this last year at St. Stanislaus School. Constructed at a cost of some $275,000, completion of the gymnasium floor will probably extend into 1960.