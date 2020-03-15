From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 15, 1980
RENO — A beginner jazz band from Lewiston High School was among four of 50 to get No. 1 ratings at the Reno International Jazz Festival Friday and may get into the finals tonight.
Eddy Williams, band director, reported that 30 more bands will compete today, and some of them could get No. 1 ratings.
When all 80 are finished, the judges will select the top three to play in semifinals and then finals to determine the outstanding band at the festival.
———
The Idaho Law Enforcement Planning Commission (LEPC) approved Nez Perce County’s request for a jail improvement project Friday but shaved it down by $17,000.
The decision was made at a meeting at Boise at which County Commissioners Robert Huddleston and Vera White, and Sheriff Ron Koeper told the LEPC of plans for construction of juvenile quarters in the county jail.
The county’s request for $60,000 for the project earlier was given a top priority by the LEPC. It was to be matched with $20,000 in county funds for construction of four cells, two for males and two for females, and a day room to create a juvenile section in the jail that would meet state standards.