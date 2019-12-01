From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 1, 1959
Lewiston’s centennial in 1961 will afford a “now or never” opportunity to “perpetuate something lasting of this area’s history,” directors of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce were told yesterday.
Marcus J. Ware, president of Lewiston Centennial Celebrations, said Lewiston’s history in the 1860s and 1870s is “as fascinating as any other western frontier village.” He said the aim of the centennial committee is to develop a showhouse of area history in an effort to preserve noteworthy documents, relics and sites.
He noted that during the 1936 Spalding Centennial a Hotel de France was created and in it were displayed many valuable historical items. He said that little is known of what happened to the display. He said a temporary museum located at the Moose Hall at Clarkston during the Lewis & Clark Sesquicentennial in 1955 attracted 4,000-5,000 persons daily for three days.
A collection of old natural science books was put on exhibit yesterday at the Lewis-Clark Normal School library in commemoration of the publication 100 years ago of Charles Darwin’s “The Origin of Species.” An 1882 copy of that book is included in the collection of Dr. C. Francis Byers, associate professor of biology at LCNS.
Byers said he has collected the books for the last 20 years and is interested in working out a history of biology textbooks. A yellowed, pen-scratched copy of “The Natural History,” published in 1803, is a contrast to “Man and the Biological World,” a textbook which he recently wrote with Dr. Rogers Hubbell.
“The Natural History,” the oldest natural science book in his collection, was used as a text at Miss Elphinstone’s School for Girls in England. He found the volume in an old bookstore at Chattanooga, Tenn.
Byers, an active teacher of science since his graduation in 1925 from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, said he had planned two weeks ago to go to New York for a meeting of the Thomas Alva Edison Institute. Poor flying conditions prevented his travel. Besides an observance of Darwin’s publication of his work, the meeting dealt with science teaching in American schools.