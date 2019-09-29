From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 29, 1999
A Canadian contractor is breaking ground this week to start work on installation of an electronic system to allow some westbound trucks on U.S. Highway 12 to bypass the Lewiston Port of Entry.
International Road Dynamics of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is expected to complete installation of its equipment in February, said Mike Vogel, a spokesman for the Idaho Transportation Department.
Vogel said the cost of the electronic weigh-in-motion and vehicle identification system will be about $470,000.
———
MOSCOW — The Kresge Foundation has awarded the University of Idaho a $400,000 challenge grant for the College of Agriculture’s Biotechnology Facility.
The grant is contingent upon the university raising $886,155 by July 1, 2000, to complete its $5.4 million private fundraising campaign for biotech.
The $18.4 million project involves building the biotechnology center, renovating the College of Agriculture building, expanding the UI’s aquaculture research center in southern Idaho and equipping all three sites.
The remaining money comes from appropriations from the federal government and the state of Idaho.