From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 15, 1979
The new Adams Field lights may have been operating at a shiny 45 candlepower, but the Clarkston High defense was operating at nearly 100 percent “handle-power” Friday night.
And for the second straight week, the Clarkston defense handled anything the opposition threw at it, turning back a hard-hitting Sandpoint team 19-7.
“It’s fun to be back home,” cracked CHS coach Norm Klug after he reviewed the happy events of his club’s first home game at Adams since 1977. “The people in our community can take pride in what they’ve accomplished in lighting this field.
Some 200 volunteers who will carry the 1980 Twin County United Way quest for $309,772 to Nez Perce and Asotin counties during the next two months got a heavy dose of anecdotes and inspiration Friday from George Raveling, basketball coach at Washington State University.
Raveling spoke at the annual kickoff luncheon of volunteers who will conduct the drive. The luncheon was at the Lewiston Community Center.
The annual campaign got off to a good start with word that Potlatch Corp. will make a corporate contribution of $35,000, some 10 per cent of the final goal. Melvin Mangum, head of the education division, reported pledges of $4,100 from the staff of Lewis-Clark State College.