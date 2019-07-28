From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 28, 1999
The story of a Clarkston teenager who found a bottle containing a message written 56 years ago will be on national television this morning.
Luke Jackson, a 16-year-old sophomore at Clarkston High School, discovered the bottle while he and his cousin were bow hunting for carp in a slough just upriver from Asotin.
It contained a message written by Myrtle Stout Fulfs, now 75 and living near Pullman.
———
MOSCOW — Latah County, Moscow and Troy are uniting to show the Idaho Department of Transportation the Latah Trail is worth funding.
Tuesday, representatives from each group, the transportation department, the Latah Trail Foundation and Rep. Tom Trail, a Moscow Republican, met to talk about how to present bicycle trail projects to get state funding.
“Come back to the transportation board showing a prioritization for them. Provide a hierarchy of what you would like to see in Latah County,” said James F. Carpenter, transportation department engineer for District 2.
Earlier this month, bike trail projects from Moscow, Troy and Latah County were denied funding because area money went to scenic improvements to the North Lewiston gateway and a bicycle/pedestrian path in Pierce, Carpenter said.