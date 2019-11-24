From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 24, 1959
Members of the Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce Sunday will tackle the man-sized job of decorating business district streets for the Christmas holiday season.
Chairman Marvin Taylor yesterday said Jaycees will start work at 6 and plan to place 71 silver-white and lighted trees and a 30- to 40-foot lighted tree. The tallest tree will be located at 11th and Main streets.
Plastic ornaments will be attached to brackets placed last year on streetlight poles on Main and D streets. To the same poles, the 10-foot tall pine and white fir trees will be bracketed and buried in sand-filled green and red buckets.
———
NEZPERCE — Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, has added his endorsement to a request that the Idaho Highway Board take steps to improve the 4-mile stretch of Highway 95 through Lawyer’s Canyon.
“On the occasion of the visit I recently made to Nezperce,” Church has written Board Chairman Roscoe C. Rich, “a number of citizens of that community asked me to help with their efforts to get improvements on a 4-mile stretch of the road in Lawyer’s Canyon between Greencreek and Nezperce.
“I was told of the difficulties for school buses, emergency vehicles and ordinary traffic in traversing this road,” Church continued, “particularly in bad weather, and, inasmuch as I traveled the road while it was raining, I can personally vouch for the accuracy of their statements.
“I explained that this is a matter within the jurisdiction of the State Highway Commission,” he added, “but I would like to add my voice to those of the Lewis County residents who have already asked for help, for I think this road is very important to the economy of the community. Anything you can do would be appreciated.”