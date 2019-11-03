From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 3, 1979
MISSOULA — William Stewart of Pullman has been named pesticide coordinator and James Byler of San Francisco has been appointed supervisory plant pathologist for the Northern Region National Forests.
Stewart is a native of Renton, Wash., and the recipient of a doctorate in weed science in agronomy at Washington State University at Pullman this year.
He began his forestry career in 1972 as a range conservationist for the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead National Forest in Montana. He was a range scientist at the Intermountain Forest and Range Experiment Station laboratory at Bozeman from 1974 to 1977.
———
An effort to get federal and state money to establish a public transportation system for Clarkston is dead, Bernard McCabe, city public works director, said Thursday.
The city council gave its support several months ago to a suggestion by the Banana Belt Senior Citizens of Lewiston that the present Senior Citizens Activated Transportation system be broadened into somewhat of a bus system for the entire public of the Lewiston-Clarkston area.
A Washington Department of Transportation official told the council that funds are available for such a system if guidelines can be met.