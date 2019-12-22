From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 22, 1979
Clarkston and Lewiston high school committees have merged in a campaign to end the egg wars that have become increasingly destructive when the two schools’ football teams play each fall.
Noel Hardin of Clarkston and Todd Blake of Lewiston, co-chairmen of the joint committee, said Thursday they plan to promote a positive relationship with constructive rivalry between the two schools.
They said the vandalism caused in each city before and after the Oct. 12 Bengal-Bantam football game was done mostly by nonstudents.
———
Nez Perce County Commissioner Vera White said Friday she hopes the Lewiston City Council will arrive at a plan for construction of an elevator at Lewiston Airport prior to the next city-county meeting Jan. 28.
The council, which appeared to be near a final decision on where and how high the elevator is to be constructed at the airport building, postponed a decision Monday night on the scope of what was expected to be the final study by an engineer.
Instead of having Lewiston Engineer Ruger Tutty confine his final plan and cost estimate to an elevator going only to the second floor in the area of the stairwell, the council will meet again early next month to consider having him look also at another site, possibly going to the third floor.