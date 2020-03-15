From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 15, 1960
Excavation for the foundation of a multipurpose fair building in Lewiston Orchards will get under way tomorrow, Wilson Huntley, partner in Kenaston & Huntley, Lewiston contractors for the project, said yesterday.
Huntley said his firm, which was awarded the general contract for the $180,000 structure, should complete today exploration test holes to locate soil strata suitable for footings for the building’s 13 arches.
———
The three primary rules of gun safety were explained to 200 Jenifer Junior High School ninth grade students yesterday during the first of several “Hunter and Gun Safety” discussions by Milton Williams, conservation educator with the Idaho Fish & Game Department at Lewiston.
Williams said the prime safety, rules are: Consider the gun loaded until you have proven otherwise; always point the muzzle in a safe direction; and be sure of your target.
Accident statistics presented by Williams showed there are about 2,500 fatal gun accidents each year, in the United States, with nearly 1,000 of those occurring in and around the home and many of those accidents caused by children under 5.