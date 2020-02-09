From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 9, 1980
A new federal law will shut down two candy vending machines in Clarkston High School and soft drink machines in the Lewiston High School and Jenifer Junior High School.
Sacajawea Junior High School, also in the Lewiston district, will be forbidden to sell water ices — popularly known among the students as “slushies.”
Both the Pullman and Clarkston high schools will be forced to discontinue daily candy sales sponsored by student organizations as a fundraising effort. Candy is sold for 15 minutes each morning in the Pullman school and during the noon hour at the Clarkston school.
———
NEZPERCE — The 77-year-old Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Nezperce is doomed. The second oldest church in Lewis County has been used only occasionally since a new church was built more than a year ago.
The parishioners voted 50 to 31 last Sunday to tear down the old church. Membership had considered giving it to the Lewis County Historical Society for preservation.
A Nez Perce Indian church in Kamiah is the oldest church in the county. It was built in 1873, 3 miles east of the present city and still serves as the First Presbyterian Church. It is now a unit in the Nez Perce National Historical Park.