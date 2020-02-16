From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 16, 1960
The Lewiston Chamber of Commerce has raised $13,000 to $14,000 of $30,000 still needed to start work on a multipurpose fair building at Lewiston Orchards, A.R. Baenen, chairman of the chamber’s fundraising activity for Nez Perce County Fair Buildings Inc., reported yesterday.
Baenen reported to chamber directors at a noon meeting at the Hotel Lewis-Clark on progress of a campaign to raise $30,000 in loans and pledges still needed for the project launched by the chamber Feb. 1. Some 35 attended the meeting, including 19 of the chamber’s 21 directors, its five officers, and about 11 ex officio members of the board of directors.
“We have agreed to raise the $30,000,” Baenen said. Baenen, who appointed the entire membership of the chamber to solicit funds for the Nez Perce County Fair Board project Feb. 1, urged chamber members to renew their efforts to raise the money.
———
Detailed plans for the type of highway mail service planned from Lewiston to Pasco and Lewiston to Othello under a revised and supposedly speeded up service were received yesterday by Lewiston Postmaster Wayne Petrie.
The new, closed van service is to replace the highway post office trucks April 1.
The information came in advertisements for bids outlining the equipment needed and the schedule to be maintained. It was received from James Arnsberger, of Seattle, postal transportation and procurement officer.