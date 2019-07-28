From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 28, 1959
Preliminary work in the construction of an addition to Poplar School was started yesterday morning. M.L. Albright & Sons were operating a tractor-shovel on the project.
The implement was used to pull down the west wall of the multipurpose room, using a hook and chain. Digging operations were started between the two south wings. Excavation will be completed in a few days, said Albright.
T.R. Pope, contractor, obtained a building permit yesterday at the city hall for construction of the $64,215 project. Stout Electric received a permit for the wiring to cost $5,300.
The addition will include two new classrooms, an enlargement of the multipurpose room and a new library. William I. Parr of Lewiston Orchards is the architect for the addition and alteration.
———
Little League baseball players from all over the Lewis-Clark Empire will be guests of the Lewis-Clark Broncs tonight at Bengal Field in the opener of a three-game Northwest League baseball series with the Eugene Emeralds.
Bronc Manager John McNamara said the pitcher tonight would be either Bob Sutton (13-3) or Jim Johnson (7-6). Sutton’s side has been sore since he was hit by a ball during an attempted pickoff play last week and it wasn’t known for certain whether he is ready to pitch.
Johnson threw a six-hit shutout, beating Wenatchee, Friday night.