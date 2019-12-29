From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 29, 1999
The campaign to generate $1.5 million in support for construction of a new multipurpose Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College is nearing completion.
Recent contributions to the campaign put pledges well past the $1.2 million mark.
The LCSC Foundation launched the Activity Center campaign to match funds previously committed to the project by LCSC students. Together, they will generate $3 million in local funds toward completion of the center.
———
If the world goes awry at the stroke of midnight New Year’s Eve, at least people in Pullman won’t be without Rice Krispies treats.
Washington State University’s Regents Dining Center has prepared a Y2K menu and is ready to serve 5,000 people for seven days, says Liz Khosravi, manager of the dining center.
“We have a very good plan in place,” she says. “And all the food can be used in our regular menu in case there isn’t an emergency.”
Although most of the food is canned — raviolis and chili, for example — cookies and Rice Krispies treats also made the list.