From the Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 10, 1999
PULLMAN — “Sustainable Gardening,” the first joint Washington and Oregon Master Gardener handbook, is now available from Washington State University Cooperative Extension.
The handbook is a basic gardening text and resource for Northwest gardeners, providing information on basic botany, soils, fertilizers, houseplants, plant propagation, pruning, vegetable gardening, plant problem diagnosis, lawns, sustainable landscape design, weed management and 11 other topics.
It is indexed, has a detailed glossary and each chapter is separated by tabs. The 536 pages are three-hole punched for insertion into a binder. The binder is not provided.
———
Cargo containers of dimensional lumber headed for Fruitland, Idaho, have been riding barges upriver to the Port of Lewiston for the past few months.
“I think we’ll average about 15 containers a month,” Port Manager David R. Doeringsfeld told the three port commissioners at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
The lumber is from New Zealand and loaded onto the barges at the Port of Portland.
Few other products ride barges up the Columbia and Snake rivers to Lewiston, so this is a new development for the port.