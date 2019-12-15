From the Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 15, 1979
Washington State Trooper Larry Tillea, who’s been working out of Clarkston for 11 years, is moving into safety education in the schools.
Tillea said Friday he still does some patrolling and investigating of accidents, but his principal duties are working with school administrators in teaching safety to students of kindergarten through high school in Asotin and Garfield counties.
Trooper Rod Schmidt, who also works out of Clarkston, is handling most of the highway work for the state in the southeastern part of Washington.
———
The new three-digit number — 911 — will go into effect in Clarkston area’s telephone system Monday to simplify calls for all emergency services.
The 758 prefix area — Clarkston and its suburbs — will be an island in this quick-phone plan that is being adopted piecemeal across the country.
The 911 emergency number will be in effect anywhere in Clarkston and the Clarkston Heights Fire Department area.