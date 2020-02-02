From the Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 2, 1980
OLYMPIA — Clarence L. Hix claims he’s seen it all before, but the 93-year-old charter member of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce trekked cross-state once again to visit the state capital.
Hix joined about 35 other members and guests of the Pullman Chamber on its third annual trip to Olympia Friday. Chamber president Bill Friar hopes to make the trip a tradition, giving members a chance to see their distant representatives and port of state government.
But Hix, who joined the newly formed Pullman Chamber of Commerce in 1910, just came along to see the sights rather than explore the government. He said he made many business trips to Olympia when he worked as Washington State University budget officer during World War II.
———
MOSCOW — Food service operations at half of the fraternity and sorority houses on the University of Idaho campus were found to be in serious violation of health standards during the most recent inspection last fall, state health records indicate.
Those same records also show that for much of 1979, cafeterias in the UI Student Union Building and in the satellite SUB in the center of campus also failed to meet acceptable health standards.
According to state sanitarian Paul Knight of Moscow, both Student Union Building operations have either made the necessary corrections or have ordered the equipment to meet state health standards. Those improvements, however, cannot be officially confirmed until the next inspection.