From the Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 10, 1979
Air service for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is in transition this weekend.
Gem State Airlines ceased operations here Friday with its 8:30 p.m. flight.
Hughes Airwest resumes service today with two inbound and two outbound flights daily after a two-month shutdown.
———
The winner of today’s Idaho state A-1 football playoff game between Lewiston and Idaho Falls, set for 1:30 p.m. at Bengal Field, will travel to Boise next week to meet Borah High in a semifinal game.
That match-up was determined Friday evening when Borah, the No. 1 ranked A-1 team in the state, blew past Highland of Pocatello 35-12 in a quarterfinal game at Boise’s Bronco Stadium.
In another A-1 quarterfinal game Friday, Boise High dropped Caldwell High 28-14. The other two A-1 semifinalists will be determined today in the Lewiston-Idaho Falls game and the Skyline-Meridian game at Idaho Falls.