From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 15, 2000
A Spokane wholesale grocery distributor has entered a letter of intent to purchase Rosauers, a grocery store chain with locations in Lewiston and Moscow that employ about 100 people.
The buyer, URM Stores Inc., owned Rosauers in 1990 when the company was sold to its employees.
The transaction is subject to formal approval by Rosauers stockholders and is expected to be completed in early May. For the last 10 years Rosauers has been owned by an employee stock ownership plan.
———
It will take a wet spring to fill the entire three-lake reservoir system that feeds the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, Kevin M. Casey, interim LOID manager said Tuesday.
A shortage of irrigation water isn’t expected, but a dry spring could mean Soldiers Meadow will stay at a lower level than most years, he said. It is a little more than 1,000 acre feet now; it was at about 1,800 acre feet a year ago.
At the bottom of the chain, Mann Lake should be full in two weeks or less, and Waha also is filling, Casey said.