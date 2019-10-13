From the Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 13, 1999
MOSCOW — Jim Wallace, finance director of the city of Moscow, has resigned from the position he’s held since 1979.
“Losing a long-term employee is always painful; the knowledge and institutional memory that Jim represents will be difficult to replace,” said City Supervisor Gary Riedner.
Wallace, who resigned Oct. 6, will serve in the position until a replacement is hired.
———
The Valley Boys and Girls Club has received more than $80,000 in cash awards for local youth programs.
The state of Washington Boys and Girls Club awarded $50,000 toward the purchase of a new elementary club site in Clarkston. The Clarkston unit moved into the former YWCA building on Elm and 15th streets last year.
The National Boys and Girls Club of America gave $35,000 for the Midnight Basketball program. The teen program is held with the help of the Lewiston Police Department.