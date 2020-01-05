From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 5, 1980
The 1980 Idaho Legislature will be asked to approve fishing and hunting license fee increases that would provide an estimated $1.4 million in additional revenue to the state Fish and Game Department, much of which would be used to hire additional conservation officers.
Ten more officers will be hired if the increases are approved, according to Robert L. Salter, acting fish and game director. The remainder of the new revenue would be used to fund department services and programs at current levels.
Otherwise, he said, the department will have to reduce programs starting next summer.
———
COLFAX — A regional jail to serve three southeastern Washington counties probably will not be built, officials agreed here Friday.
Sheriffs and commissioners from Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties conferred at the Whitman County Courthouse on the new state and federal standards on staffing and physical structure requirements at jails.
It had been a possibility — though not a strong one — that the three counties would join together on construction of a single regional jail rather than remodel their own or build new ones.